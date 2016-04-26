** English version below **

** version castellano abajo**

Da geh ich nicht rein. Da darf ich nicht rein. Da will ich nicht rein. Da pass’ ich nicht rein. Da kann ich nicht rein. Da will ich hinein. Da muss ich hinein. Da will ich raus. Da muss ich raus. Bin ich hier sicher? Habe ich hier Rechte? Da fehlt doch was.





Ob öffentlich oder privat, ob analog oder digital: Wir wollen Raum erkämpfen und Platz schaffen, Barrikaden besteigen und Barrieren niederreißen – Nationale Grenzen von der Landkarte und aus den Köpfen! Persönliche Grenzen ziehen, Kategorien und Identitäten verwerfen und_oder entwerfen und strategisch verwenden. Handlungsräume erobern, den Rahmen sprengen und Viele werden.





Wir verschaffen uns Zutritt, den uns andere verwehren wollen.





Wissensraum, Schutzraum, Raumschiff. Räume, die es einmal gab. Räume, die es vielleicht bald nicht mehr geben wird. Muss Raum verwertbar sein? Wo gibt’s noch Denkräume? Ist der Denkraum umsonst?

Zu dir oder zu mir? Lass uns Spielräume entdecken. Treffen wir uns im Queerspalt? Träumen von gemeinschaftlichen, widerständigen, aktivistischen, utopischen Räumen. Utopie, ein Nicht-Ort? Ein Sesselkreis hebt keine Differenzen auf – ausgesetzte Körper? Legal, illegal, scheißegal? Wer räumt hier auf?





Wie eignet ihr euch Raum an? Wie nehmt ihr Raum weg? Wem nehmt ihr Raum weg? Wie wird euch Raum weggenommen? Gehst du weg, wo du herkommst? Kannst du zurück? Willst du zurück? Gibt’s ein Zurück? Muss ich mich entscheiden? Kann ich beides haben? Kann ich mir das leisten? Ist’s woanders wirklich besser? Fühl ich mich hier wohl? Verstehst du mich? Siehst du mich? Hörst du mich? Kann ich hier sprechen? Kann ich dir zuhören? Wie siehst du mich? Wer sieht mich?

Im Queerspalt ist es un_heim(at)lich.

Wir freuen uns auf Eure Einsendungen für die #25 der fiber!





Abstracts zu Bildern, Texten, Bastelanleitungen, Comics und Interviews, die sich mit den unterschiedlichen Formen, Auseinandersetzungen, deinen Gedanken zum Thema Räume beschäftigen, bitte bis 06. Mai 2016 an ulli[at]fibrig.net schicken!

Die Deadline für fertige Artikel, Bilder, Comics, Interviews, Bastelanleitungen etc. ist der 12. Juni 2016.

fibrige Grüße,

eure fibretten

** English version **

Call for Abstracts fiber #25 topic Räume | Spaces

Here I won’t enter. Here I’m not allowed to come in. I don’t want to go in there. I don’t fit in. I cannot enter. I want to go in there. I must enter. I want to leave. I must leave. Am I safe here? Do I have rights here? Something is missing here.

If public or private, if analogue or digital: we want to fight for space and create space, mount barricades and tear down barriers – national borders erased from the map und out of our minds! We want to draw personal lines, discard categories and fixed identities in order to design them anew and use them strategically. To conquer spaces of action, break the mould and become many. We gain access which others refuse us to be granted.

Space of knowledge, safe space, spaceship. Spaces that once existed. Spaces that will soon cease to exist. Does space need to be utilisable and profitable? Is there still conceptual space somewhere?

Your place or my place? Let’s discover playgrounds together. Meet me in the queergap? Dreaming of collaborative, resistant, activist and utopian spaces. Utopia, a no-place? A circle of chairs doesn’t dissolve differences - exposed bodies? Legal, illegal, do we give a shit? Who decides here?

How do you appropriate space? How do you take away space? Who do you take away space from? How is space taken away from you? Did you walk away from where you come from? Can you go back there? Do you want to return? Is there a return? Do I have to decide? Can I have both? Can I afford it? Is it really better somewhere else? Do I feel at ease here? Can you understand me? Can you see me? Can you hear me? Can I speak here? Can I listen to you? How do you perceive me? Who is aware of me?

It’s uncanny* in the queergap.

(*uncanny in the sense of unheimlich, hence the negation of homely; also, unfamiliar and eerie)

We are looking forward to receiving plenty of contributions for fiber #25!

Send us your abstracts on pictures, texts, handicraft instructions, comics and interviews - all of which are meant to be dealing with the different shapes of, examinations and/or your thoughts on the topic of „Räume“ (Spaces). To be submitted until the 6th May, 2016 on ulli[at]fibrig.net. Thanks!

Fibery greetings

the fibrettes

***version castellano***

No entro aquí. No tengo permiso de entrar. Aquí no quiero entrar. No cabo. No puedo entrar. Aquí quiero entrar. Tengo que entrar. Aquí quiero salir. Tengo que salir. Estoy segur(a) aquí? Tengo derechos aquí? Falta algo.

Si en público o privado, análogo o digital - queremos luchar por, o sea crear, un lugar. Queremos echarnos a la calle y derribar las barreras - ¡fronteras nacionales fuera de la mapa y fuera de las cabezas! Creando límites personales, desechar categorías e identidades y_o creándolas y usándolas de manera estratégica. Ocupando cuartos de acción, rebasándo los límites y siendo muchos.

Conseguimos lo que nos prohiben, conseguimos el derecho a entrar.

Un espacio de conocimientos, un refugio, una nave espacial. Lugares que había una vez. Lugares que tal vez dejarán de existir. ¿Un lugar debe ser utilizable? ¿Dónde se encuentra lugares conceptuales aún?

¿Tu casa o mi casa? ¡Vamos! - Descubrimos espacios para jugar. ¿Nos encontramos en la rendija_queer? Soñando con espacios comunales, rebeldes, activistas, utópicos. ¿Utopía como no-lugar? Cuerpos expuestos. Legal, ilegal, me importa un huevo? ¿Quién manda?

¿Cómo os apropriáis del espacio? ¿Cómo lo ocupáis? ¿A quién le quitáis su espacio? ¿Cómo os quitan el espacio a vosotros? ¿Te vas de donde te fuiste? ¿Puedes volver? ¿Quieres volver? ¿En realidad hay una vuelta? ¿Tengo que tomar una decisión? ¿Me conceden las dos opciones? ¿Puedo permitírmelo? ¿Verdaderamente es mejor quedándose en otro lugar? ¿Me siento bien aquí? ¿Me entiendes? ¿Me ves? ¿Me oyes? ¿Se puede hablar aquí? ¿Puedo escucharte? ¿Cómo me ves? ¿Quién me ve? Es inquietante* en la rendija_queer.

*inquietante en el sentido de unheimlich, es decir la negación de acogedor; o sea, no familiar, desconocido y espeluznante.

¡Nos alegramos de vuestros envíos para la fiber #25!

Vuestros extractos de ilustraciones, fotos, textos, instrucciones para hacer manualidades, comics, entrevistas. - Todos ellos suelen tratar de las formas multiples, vuestros análisis, vuestros pensamientos en cuanto al tema de „Räume“ (espacios). Por favor, enviad vuestras obras a ulli@fibrig.net antes del 6 de Mayo de 2016.

Saludos fiberentes,

las fibretas